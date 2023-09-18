«France will not welcome» the migrants arriving in Lampedusa. This was clarified to Europe 1 by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who will be in Rome this afternoon to discuss the migrant issue and in particular the crisis in Lampedusa with his Italian counterpart Matteo Piantedosi. “France is not preparing to welcome some of the migrants” who have arrived on the Sicilian island, he specified.

Darmanin’s goal is to “help Italy control its borders to prevent people from coming”, but “it would be an error of judgment to consider that migrants, since they arrive in Europe, should immediately be distributed throughout Europe and in France, which largely does its part.”

The League’s reaction following the words of the French minister will be ready shortly. «Enough chatter, Italians expect and deserve concrete facts from France and Europe!». The reaction also comes from the centre-left: «Without a profound revision of the Dublin rules, Italy remains alone, regardless of Ursula von der Leyen’s vague proclamations in Lampedusa. And without safe channels for migrants, traffickers will continue to make the Mediterranean a grave”, commented Brando Benifei, head of the delegation of the PD MEPs, via social media.

But something is moving. France, according to Bfm TV, will create a reception center for migrants with a capacity of at least 200 people in Menton, on the border with Italy. The local prefecture will requisition land to accommodate migrants and deal with the influx. The choice of location will be made in the next few hours, adds BFM. At least 150, up to 200 people per day will be hosted in the new center and everything will be managed by civil protection a few hundred meters from the border.

A new meeting of the Interministerial Committee for the Security of the Republic is currently taking place at Palazzo Chigi. Among the topics under discussion there could also be the hot dossier these days on migratory flows. At the end the CDM on the migrant emergency will beginafter yesterday’s visit by the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Berlin: yes to maritime and naval control

This morning the support for Italy arrived from the German government: «Germany shares the proposal of the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen to increase air and maritime surveillance of the external borders of the European Union in the Mediterranean» underlines the minister of the German Interior Nancy Faeser to the Ard broadcaster. «Yes, we couldn’t do it differently – said Faeser -. Otherwise we will not be able to keep the migration situation under control. The minister added that “the migration crisis can only be resolved if addressed across Europe”.

The support is unanimous in Berlin: «Among other things, as a Federal Republic, we have offered humanitarian support to Italy. This support is being examined. There will be further talks”, these are “continuous contacts” said the spokesperson for the German Interior Ministry Mehmet Ata, referring to the statements made yesterday on TV by Minister Nancy Fraeser on “talks on Saturday between Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the EU Commission”. «There is an ongoing contact on current issues», she reiterated, confirming that «Germany, like other member countries, is observing the situation on the ground with concern», in Lampedusa, and indicating that «in the talks we are working to solutions”.

ATA also reiterated the official declarations made last week: «Germany fulfills its humanitarian responsibility through the reception and care of a large number of refugees and this also applies to the voluntary solidarity mechanism» but, «at the moment , interviews are not conducted for the preparation of takeovers from Italy”. Interviews with migrants, he added, “can also be resumed at any time.” “The reason” for the suspension, Ata reiterated, “is that Italy does not respect its obligation to take back asylum seekers according to the Dublin rules.” “This means that, currently, we do not take charge of other people under the solidarity mechanism”, explained the spokesperson, saying that “it is important for us that Italy respects its obligations under the Dublin Convention”.