Intensified checks but a calm situation in Ventimiglia, on the two state borders with France, Ponte San Ludovico which leads to Menton and Ponte San Luigi, where the French authorities are intensifying surveillance to prevent the passage of migrants from Italy to the countries of Beyond the Alps.

In recent hours, checks have been extended not only to the borders but also to the hilly areas of Val Roja, on the mountain paths that lead across the border and on trains. This morning a helicopter was noticed flying over the area between the state borders while 120 Border Force soldiers arrived to help the gendarmerie to monitor the border night and day in order to identify irregular foreigners and dissuade them from crossing. Meanwhile, work has begun in Ponte San Ludovico on the construction of an identification center which could be used to support the one in Ponte San Luigi.