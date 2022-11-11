France and Italy, relations precipitated. Paris: “500 border agents”

The question migrants precipitates diplomatic relations between Italy And France. The Paris government has attached harshly Rome for the decisions made in terms of hospitality: the clash now – reads the Corriere della Sera – is total. “Italy was inhuman – announced yesterday the French Minister of the Interior Darmanin -. It stands outside its European solidarity and its commitments. And there will be consequences extremely strong on bilateral relations and European “. Paris has suspended its participation in the Voluntary mechanism of European solidarity, according to which France should have welcomed by the summer 3,500 refugees arrived in Italy.

Not only that: Darmanin – continues the Corriere – also invited “all the other participants” to the Europe Agreement of 10 June in Luxembourg, in particular the Germany, to do the same. The retaliation of Parisfurthermore, it will result in a “reinforcement border controls, with 500 agents“. But Giorgia Melons he has no intention of backing down. He considers that of France one disproportionate reaction and at the same time a threat that speaks for itself. A threat that anyway does not scare the Italian government, much less in those references related to mechanisms financial of solidarity which Paris considers too lavish towards the our country.

