The Ocean Viking, carrying 234 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean, “should be welcomed in Italy” in the light of international maritime law. Thus the French government spokesman, Olivier Veran, in an interview with franceinfo.

Marking the Italian government’s attitude as “unacceptable”, Veran explained that France hopes, “since the boat is still in Italian territorial waters, that Italy will play its role and respect its European commitments”.

“Nobody will let this boat run the slightest risk”, Veran said, assuring that the French authorities are monitoring the evolution of the situation of the ship’s passengers in real time.

Meanwhile, all the migrants of the two NGO ships, the Humanity 1 and Geo Barents of Doctors Without Borders, moored respectively last Saturday and Sunday in the port of Catania and disembarked yesterday, were taken to a municipal sports facility, the Palaspedini.

If MSF’s Geo Barents will resume navigation as soon as it refuel, the position of Sos Humanity will be announced today during a press conference scheduled for 11 at the Levante pier. Finally, the CGIL Sicily announced that the protest ‘Let’s make them go down’ which had been announced for 5 pm today in the port of Catania in support of the two NGO ships will not be held.