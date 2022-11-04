The French government “has no doubts” that Italy “will respect international law” and welcome the Ocean Viking, the search and rescue ship managed by Sos Mediterranee, he said. the

l Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin to the French media. On board the Ocean Viking the 234 migrants traveling on six boats in distress in the central Mediterranean, rescued between 22 and 26 October. “France is ready to welcome” the 234 migrants “like any other country,” he then told France Info the French Minister of Solidarity, Jean-Christophe Combe, underlining that it is a “question of humanity”. “There must be a port in Europe or in France that can welcome them, that can cure them – continued Combe -. We will not let them die in the middle of the Mediterranean, we will not let them go adrift”.

