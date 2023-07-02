Migrants, France burns and Macron no longer plays the rooster

France is on fire and the cockerel Macron boldly invites the French to stay at home. Always better than Meloni’s paternal invitation to Italians in Russia “be cautious…”. What a genius… . These two prompters of pearls, first they helped to make the omelette and then, their goodness, they demonstrate their greatness with similar advice.



THE great contemporary European thinkers who compete to see who talks the most, thus believing they are considered better, they have imposed the wild welcome policy Whatever it takes. As was to be expected, now they can’t contain it. They believed they were solving two epochal problems:

1) regulate the migratory flow of desperate people towards the Mirage of European free time, calibrating it so as to spare us the unbearable effort of having children.

Remember the ultra progressive Mattarella, head of the opposition to the government, far-sighted and enlightened, when, referring to the future, did he speak of Italians and no longer of Italians, with his usual mummified smile and glassy pleasure-loving eye? Didn’t the increasingly probable Golden Donkey 2022 have and will never have the suspicion that when the Italians exist, we will have imitated, for a change, the half-sister France? And will we have the same problems as you, which are already glimpsed and which Oriana Fallaci had foreseen? Meloni is proving to be a real catastrophe for the Italians. Just look at the numbers, re-read and listen to what she said to get the votes and see her now, more and more a caricature of herself. But Italians suffer from crushes. Then from those they can go quickly, to the beating… and all over again. “Melons polyglot. – I read – He showed perfect English!” But what? Perfect English, regardless of the mangled pronunciation? Speaking English, would you lose that unavoidable and horrible Roman accent? “My dear Macron, I’m on your side”, in her mouth certainly becomes “Mai diarr Macro’ ai mme on iourrr saidd!” and then two hugs with a kiss, laughter and “Let’s go to Macrò! Let’s go have a chat, then I have to run away to the hairdresser!”

The flow, Meloni polyglot made it torrential. Were we supposed, after decades of more or less disguised refusals, to hear from Poland and Hungary, with a bad face, “We do not accept redistribution quotas”? The former right-wing extremist now discovers, after hearing from others, that he is in the EU, also to defend national interests. And the Neapolitan sheriff De Luca, from sentences in bursts between long pauses and grins, makes sarcasm on the personality of our Duce, predicting that in September he will accept the Mes loan. Loan for some reason offered so insistently by the Central Bank and recommended to Giorgetti by the usual Opposition leader. Who knows what he promised Giorgetti … think about the historic bin given to Draghi ….

2) to prevent certain future dramatic economic-racial clashes (wars) between the rich industrialized world and the underdeveloped world resentful of having been exploited and then abandoned, we help the countries of origin of the fugitives financially at home, to get them off the ground.

Even this objective, increasingly urgent, has largely failed. The consequences could be dramatic: difficulties at home, France-style, due to the excessive concessions to the “non-European” traditions of immigrants and problems with their countries of origin.

So, placed between a rock and a hard place, we continue to squander the wealth accumulated by the prudent generations of the years of the economic miracle.

Subscribe to the newsletter

