Migrants: from Paris first the outstretched hand, then the stab: “Italy’s behavior is unacceptable, respect European commitments”

Paris holds out his hand, but then sinks the knife: after the decision to open the port of Marseille to Ocean Vikingthe ship of the NGO SOS Méditerranée, France has not spared strong criticism of Italy, guilty of not having also accepted the last” 234 migrants of the more than a thousand rescues in recent days in the Mediterranean.

“We expected more from a country that is today the first beneficiary of the European solidarity mechanism – said the spokesman for the French government Olivier Veran in an interview with the French media – Il behavior of the Italian authorities is unacceptable, contrary to international law of the sea and the spirit of solidarity European “.

The decision would have been preceded last night by a meeting in Sharm El Sheikh between the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the French President Emmanuel Macron: “Nobody will let this boat run the slightest risk”, Veran added, assuring that the authorities are monitoring in real time the evolution of the situation of the passengers on the ship, which is currently in Italian waters. Here because France continues to hope “that Italy will play its role and respect its European commitments“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

