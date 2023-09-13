Genoa – Landings on the island of Lampedusa are happening at an unprecedented rate, but France and, above all, Germany are saying a stop to immigrants arriving from Italy. Berlin has blocked the selection procedure for migrants arriving from the peninsula, i.e. the voluntary ”solidarity mechanism”.

The newspaper Die Welt reports the decision of the German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, notified to Italy, and explains: Germany rejects migrants arriving from Italy because it is facing strong migratory pressureThe gravity of the situation becomes even more evident if we consider that it was the Bavarian minister who pushed for the voluntary solidarity mechanism according to which the states would commit themselves to the rapid redistribution of 10 thousand migrants from the nations of first arrival, Italy first and foremost.

The German stop is the most decisive, but not the only one. France has announced it wants to seal the border between Menton and Ventimiglia and to justify the decision, the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, during a visit to Menton, said that in recent weeks there has been a 100% increase in flows”which affects the Maritime Alps and the entire Alpine region”.

Ventimiglia is getting ready

The border between France and Italy, in Ventimiglia, is currently not armored. It will become one. The controls are there, but the presence of the police and gendarmerie is the same as always. So Ventimiglia experiences a day like many others. Traffic at the border is everyday traffic. The checks are carried out randomly, as every day.

The eyes of the transalpines are all for vans and heavy vehicles arriving from Italy. They are the potential “carriers” of desperate people who try to enter France without a permit. Every now and then, throughout the day, the checks intensify. But today time passed like many other days without any inconvenience, without queues, without seeing an increase in officers and vans patrolling. The controls are there, even if they are discreet. Because when vehicles aren’t stopped, the French always peek inside cars and vans. But with or without the armored border by the French, Ventimiglia has been living with the waves of migratory flows for years now, with migrants camping wherever they can, using public fountains to save themselves. A few months ago the Municipality passed into the hands of a Northern League mayor, Flavio Di Muro: security guards at the cemetery, where migrants used water and toilets, canceled along the Roja river to avoid encampments and now two specific requests to the Government.

“We need a CPR in Liguria for the removal of illegal foreigners, better if it is closer to Ventimiglia – said Di Muro – We have done an excellent job with the prefecture and police headquarters, setting up permanent garrisons with the policeman and the carabiniere of neighborhood, but more can be done. If there were more police forces or if the Municipality were helped in hiring new local police officers, we could cover the territory even better.”

The positive note is given by the widespread assistance point (Pad) opened at the Caritas of Ventimiglia, for families and children, which has already given excellent results: the 20 available places are all occupied and there are no more bivouacs in front of the Caritas. This is in Ventimiglia, while in Trieste law enforcement controls are being strengthened in the areas around the train station with a 24-hour surveillance service by Army units and local police men, supported at night by police and carabinieri. The area is a meeting point for migrants and in recent days there have been fights.