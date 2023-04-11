A total of 108 migrants, including women and children, were disembarked today at the port of Catania. They were on board the Coast Guard ship ‘Peluso’ after the rescue operation that took place yesterday a hundred miles off the Sicilian coast. Immediately after arriving in the port and disembarking, the ship resumed the open sea to carry out the towing operations of the vessel with the remaining seven hundred migrants, whose arrival in Catania is expected for the night. The Region and the regional civil protection have already organized the setting up of two marquees in the former vaccination hub in via Forcile, in San Giuseppe La Rena, to facilitate the reception and temporary accommodation of migrants

“The Sicilian civil protection system, with its technicians and its volunteers – explains Cocina – was already mobilized on Easter Monday afternoon to assist the landing operations, coordinated by the Catania prefecture, and provide suitable temporary accommodation for migrants “. The regional civil protection department has made available two tensile structures measuring 12 by 24 meters and is assembling them in the parking lot in via Forcile, thanks to its officials, logistics experts, and the volunteers who have come from the municipalities of Adrano, Bronte, Catania, Misterbianco , San Giovanni La Punta and Syracuse, for a total of over 30 volunteers and five operational officials.