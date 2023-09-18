Migrants, Paris: “France will not welcome those who arrived in Lampedusa”

It’s getting hotter and hotter there migrant issue in Italy after the words arrived directly from Paris. ”France will not welcome” the migrants arriving in Lampedusa: this is what French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin clarified to Europe 1, who will be in Rome this afternoon to discuss with his Italian counterpart Matteo Piantedosi the migrant issue and in particular the crisis in Lampedusa. ”France is not preparing to welcome some of the migrants” arrived on the Sicilian island, he specified. Strong words that immediately triggered internal political reactions and beyond.

“Enough chatter, Italians expect and deserve concrete facts from France and Europe!”, she pointed out League after the words of Minister Darmanin. “Without a profound revision of the Dublin rules, Italy remains alone, regardless of Ursula von der Leyen’s vague proclamations in Lampedusa. And without safe channels for migrants, traffickers will continue to make the Mediterranean a grave”, Brando Benifei, head of delegation of the PD MEPs, said via social media. “We need a national reception plan, a European humanitarian mission, agreements with the countries of departure that respect human rights and legal access channels”, he concluded.

