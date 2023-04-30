There would be a new little victim of the journeys of hope. A four-year-old girl drowned in the Maltese Sar area. This was told to the rescuers of the Coast Guard and Guardia di Finanza by 34 migrants, rescued today while they were on an iron small boat. According to the story of the survivors, the crew of a Tunisian fishing boat would have tried to steal the engine of the small boat, causing the small girl to fall into the water. Her body has not been found.

Read also