Migrants, Gianfranco Fini: “Meloni? He’s doing his best”

The naval blockade is an election campaign joke. While the Bossi-Fini law on immigration must be changed. This is what Gianfranco Fini, former president of the Chamber, explains in an interview today on Il Fatto Quotidiano.

“Bossi-Fini – he says – had the same approach as Turco-Napolitano: the economic migrant has the right to permission only if he has an employment contract. Twenty years later the entire international panorama has changed and the migration phenomenon has transformed. Today it affects hundreds of thousands of people and is due to major economic-social factors“.

“When my law was approved – Fini continues – only very few people asked for asylum. We need to act in a supranational context. My law provided for regular entry quotas: it led to an amnesty for hundreds of thousands of migrants. This is the model to follow”. Fini continues: “Politics should make a broader reasoning than the daily joke of the naval blockade typical of an electoral campaign“. Furthermore, as long as “we continue to think according to the logic of national states, a solution will not be found. Nobody wants to take part in the migrants. The campaign remains permanent in view of the European Championships. Forms of xenophobia and social unrest will grow.”

Giorgia Meloni, according to Fini: “She is doing her best and achieving the best in Europe. Just look at the relationship with Von der Leyen. Salvini? The government is not divided. But Salvini’s is a rally, a tweet: these are excessive statements typical of the electoral campaign. But then he doesn’t think about creating a government crisis”

