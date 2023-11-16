Transit through the jungle that separates Colombia and Panama impacts local populations. Darien’s economy has been reconfigured with the passage of thousands of people migrating north. The indigenous people of the region, who were previously dedicated to agricultural work, now provide and sell different services for migrants. Even some of the foreigners who cross the Gap trade products to pay for their trip. In this program we also see how theater is a tool of integration in Panama.

