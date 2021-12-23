The drama of the Haitian population traveled the entire continent during this 2021. Thousands of people from this nation who lived in Brazil and Chile mainly decided to embark on a path of emigration to the United States that led them to face numerous border crossings, dangers and rejection end by the United States; which has further accentuated the extreme poverty from which they were fleeing.

Travel an entire continent with the aim of fleeing extreme poverty. That is the dilemma that thousands of Haitian migrants have faced in 2021. The mass exodus of this population has been one of the largest in recent times, affecting many countries from the south to the north. On their way they have run into natural threats, armed groups, extortion, extreme precariousness and the final rejection of the United States.

But the exodus of Haitians is a migratory movement with very specific characteristics that differentiate it from others such as that of Venezuelans and Hondurans. To understand it, we must go back to January 12, 2010, a day that is marked in the memory of all Haitians as one of the most fateful in their history. The great earthquake that devastated a large part of the Caribbean nation was recorded on that date and forced thousands of people who had lost everything to flee to countries such as Chile or Brazil.

Tens of thousands of Haitians chose these destinations due to the relative ease of administration they provided for the time, as they are two of the strongest economies in the region. In macroeconomic terms, Chile is a benchmark in Latin America and Brazil for 2010 was a constantly growing giant that required a large workforce to build infrastructures for the 2014 Soccer World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But the reality of these Haitians soon found a very bitter face. Most of these people were never able to find a decent life, quality employment, and stability in these nations. In many cases, they were forced to do the lowest paid and most sacrificed jobs, with little institutional support.

To this, Sandra Gil, from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research of Argentina, affirms that “we must add the great rejection that these communities have experienced by important sectors of society in countries like Chile.” The Haitian community is the third in this nation, only behind the Venezuelan and Peruvian.

Sibylla Brodzinsky, spokeswoman and member of the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, adds that these factors are compounded by the current crises in Haiti. “Although the murder of Jovenel Moïse or the earthquake in July 2021 did not directly affect these populations that already lived abroad, they did affect relatives who still reside in Haiti. The growing need for these means that people are forced to move in search of more earnings from their work that they can send to Haiti ”.

The pandemic catapulted the flight north

But his bad situation got worse. The arrival of the pandemic to the Latin American continent brought closures and a deep macroeconomic crisis that affected different sectors of economies. At these junctures, the people most affected are always those who are least protected: those who work without labor protection or even without a contract. Informality was the most affected during the confinements and brought great hunger to these workers and their families.

Chile and Brazil were the main departure countries for Haitian migrants to the United States. This map shows its route to the southern border of the North American country. © France 24

This set of situations made thousands of them decide to try their luck leaving for the United States and Canada in search of a better life. Therefore, Haitian migration has the peculiarity that it does not occur from their country of origin, but from third parties. This migration was taking place silently for years, but in 2021 there were factors that accelerated a migratory explosion that could be perceived first-hand in the Colombian town of Necoclí, next to the Panamanian border.

Thousands of migrants gathered here for weeks, waiting to embark for the Darien Gap, the natural border between Colombia and Panama. This region has the peculiarity of being very complicated geographically, inhospitable and of having the presence of armed groups that extort money from migrants.

What happened in Necoclí completely overwhelmed this small Caribbean town. The authorities had to attend to thousands of Haitians, in many cases minor, who came with practically nothing and with complex medical conditions in many of the cases. These people organized makeshift camps on the beaches where hygiene and safety conditions were very limited.

As Professor Gil indicates, the journey of these people through South America is “long, but relatively calm, the situation begins to get complicated once they reach the Darien Gap”.

To understand what has happened in 2021, we just have to focus on the UNHCR data supplied to France 24 through Brodzinsky. In all of 2020, some 8,500 people went through this passage, but as of October 2021 the figures are 191,000, of which around 90% are Haitians. A “gigantic” increase that categorizes the magnitude of this crisis.

A journey fraught with danger

The Darien Gap may represent the greatest exponent of the risks these people faced in order to reach the United States. As Brodzinsky tells this medium, members of UNHCR observed from Panama how people who managed to get out of the lush jungle came out with “symptoms of dehydration, hungry and, in many cases, had suffered robberies.”

The UNHCR spokesperson assures that currently “the number of people who may have died on that journey or who are missing is unknown,” but affirms that the testimonies of many migrants corroborated that it was “common” to see the corpses of people in the middle of the jungle. .

Haitian women who crossed this pass were in danger of being raped. Brodzinsky affirms that these situations were “a fact” and that “they depended especially on the paths taken within the Darien”. Currently, Panamanian state agencies such as the Ombudsman’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office are taking statements from women to reconstruct the facts of what happened.

Migrants cross the Acandi River on their journey north, near Acandi, Colombia, on September 15, 2021. Migrants, mostly Haitians, are heading across the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama and dream of reaching To united states. © Fernando Vergara / AP

Why these people decided to undertake these long and dangerous journeys to reach the United States continues to have, in a certain way, an ambiguous answer. In many of the cases it can be deduced that disinformation played a key role in various aspects for these migrants.

First, the misinformation about the length, harshness and dangerousness of the route, which many assumed without being fully aware of what this implied. The second may revolve around the US announcement in May 2021 of the application of temporary protected status to Haitian migrants already on US soil.

This last point is key. That protection only applied to those already in States, not to those on the way, but some of them may have misinterpreted this, Brodzinsky confirms.

The rejection of the United States leaves the crisis open

Those who managed to save these dangers went on a tour throughout Central America and Mexico that added them to the caravans of other migrants, such as Hondurans. The situation unleashed that by September of this year, thousands of migrants decided to camp on the edge of the southern border of the United States. The images of despair that accompanied the migrants during these days went around the world, as did the treatment that the border authorities gave them.

The United States systematically denied asylum to these people, who decided to settle in a macrocamp under a border bridge. All those who tried to enter US territory were automatically returned, starring in scenes of authentic tension that led to international condemnation.

After weeks, deportations to Haiti for those who had crossed the US border began. For Sandra Gil, “the migratory crisis led by Haitian migrants put the Biden Administration in trouble, which had strong pressure from the entire Republican caucus and even members of his party, so the beginning of deportations could be interpret for that.

Haitian migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on September 19, 2021, to avoid deportation to Haiti from the US. © Félix Márquez / AP

Hundreds of people were returned to Port-au-Prince during those days. This marked the end of a journey in search of a better life that for many had begun in 2010. Most of these people did so devastated by having to return to a country with a political, economic, social and structural security crisis. Haiti has been the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere for years.

For those who avoided deportation to their country of origin, the only feasible way out of their situation is Mexico. Brodzinsky highlights the role of this Latin American country that in recent years “has gone from being an emitter of migrants or a territory of passage to being one of the largest recipients due to the tightening of immigration policies in the United States.”

The keys to why these thousands of people may try to stay in Mexico until an opportunity arises in the United States is that this country has broad recognition of asylum under the Cartagena Declaration, something could allow these people to settle.

The question now is whether they will be able to achieve in Mexico what they did not achieve in Brazil and Chile: a certain stability and a place where they can settle with peace of mind to develop their lives. As for the migratory flow, it remains to be seen if it will resume in 2022, since there are still a considerable number of Haitians in Chile, Brazil and other Latin countries. In recent months, traffic has decreased notably but its future will also depend, to a large extent, on the immigration policies of the United States and the conditions in which these people live in third countries.