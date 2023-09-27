Migrants and the latest decree without prospects

A government that proceeds with timed bonuses, small amnesties, increases in sentences, greater sanctions, heavy taxation, rebukes towards external enemies (such as the crude attacks on Gentiloni, the ECB, Germany, etc.), is only the demonstration that a large majority is not enough to make systemic decisions. Despite Prime Minister Meloni in her speeches abuse of the term strategic there is nothing strategic in his government action.



The reason is not so much in the compactness of the majority, which is no more contentious than others, or in the limited powers of the executive, but this Government lacks two fundamental things: authoritativeness (a gap that would be easily recoverable if Meloni abandoned the populist surges that Salvini and the family clan of Fratelli d’Italia force her to pursue) and a quality political class, especially ministerial adequate to manage very complicated dossiers.

The shouting at those who shout the loudest (stop excise duties, naval blockade, flat tax, among the most sensational pre-election invectives) are sufficient to win the elections, and therefore to create consensus, but not to govern with competence, knowledge, experience in various increasingly interdisciplinary fields (economics, technology, artificial intelligence, education, sustainability, etc.).

The same fate also befell the previous so-called “election-born” governmentslet’s think about the first government monster of the people’s advocate Conte, the worst in republican history. The decree of these last hours is a jumble of improvised rulesfocused on very short-term interventions, which would also be fine if there were other more prospective initiatives. Indeed, on the latter, think of the PNRR, we give up resources because they are incapable of producing projects within the expected timescales.

What do you call this if not political failure? Or perhaps we believe we can revive this country with the tourism promoted by the “Open to Wonder” campaign or all the propaganda paraphernalia of Italianness and “Made in Italy”? One year after his electoral victory, would it be time for Meloni to start sketching out some truly strategic themes, an example?

Education, Meloni read the many observers on the topic, the latest ones from Eurostat and OECD both for 2023. And don’t forget to observe the spread and yields of government bonds which are more illustrative than a thousand words on our overall stability.

