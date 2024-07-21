NGOs denounce Italy for obstruction of sea rescue: European Commission fails to act within expected timeframe

The European Commission failed to examine, within 12 months, five complaints lodged against Italian laws that, according to the complainant organizations, limit search and rescue activities in the Central Mediterranean. In July 2023, five major NGOs—the Association for Legal Studies on Immigration (ASGI), EMERGENCY, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Oxfam Italia and SOS Humanity—filed the complaints, challenging Legislative Decree 1/2023 and the practice of Italian authorities to systematically assign distant ports for the disembarkation of survivors rescued at sea.



As reported by La Repubblica, the ONRs argue that these measures do not comply with the obligations of EU Member States under European and international maritime law, as well as violate international human rights law. “After a year of waiting, the Commission has communicated that it needs more time to examine our complaints,” he says. Juan Matías GilHead of Mission for Search and Rescue of Doctors Without Borders – by delaying, the Commission is perpetuating the systematic obstruction of saving lives in the Mediterranean. We cannot waste any more time because the number of people dying at sea is increasing”.

Marie Michel, Policy Expert at SOS Humanity, underlines that the European Commission, as guardian of the treaties, has the duty to ensure that Member States respect and uniformly apply EU law. According to European Union procedures, the Commission was required to provide a preliminary assessment of complaints within two months of their registration and to decide whether to open a formal infringement procedure within one year. So far, the Commission has not fulfilled these obligations.