The rescue of the survivors of the shipwreck off the coast of Greece where 59 immigrants died

Migrants, a source from Palazzo Chigi: “It can’t be a coincidence, everything happened at the same time”

The government Melons has to deal with the migrant emergency. The record number of landings in Lampedeusa and the out-of-control numbers have also made the case political. There League is for the hard line: “Meloni’s methods didn’t work.” Salvini also hypothesizes the intervention of the navy: “For extreme evils, extreme remedies”. Sources at Palazzo Chigi, however, think they have understood what is actually behind it this boom in landings. “Here everyone from the political leaders to the intelligence ones – a Chigi source vents to Il Giornale – is wondering how it is possible that Italy will suffer in 24 hours Before the attack of Germany and Francethen the arrival of 7 thousand migrants all left in a row and, finally, the offensive of the left in the European Parliament led, from behind the scenes, by the socialist Josep Borrell, or by the EU Commissioner for Foreign Affairs. A Commissioner who has never defended the Memorandum signed by von der Leyen. They may be coincidences, but we can’t explain them.”

A behavior – continues Il Giornale – which in the words of the head of the Fratelli d’Italia delegation in Brussels Carlo Engagement has precise and dangerous purposes. “The left stops boycotting the agreement EU-Tunisia. From day one the Democratic Party and the European left have worked to destroy it. Sabotaging that agreement means becoming complicit with the landings and the traffickers. They will answer to the Italians“.

Read also: Salvini tears up with Meloni: “Now the navy to stop the landings”

Read also: Migrants, Crippa (Lega): “Meloni’s diplomatic path didn’t work”

The Euro-delegationdear to the socialists, aimed to meet trade unions and Tunisian opposition organizations to “understand the political situation current situation in the country, support an inclusive national dialogue, and evaluate the memorandum of understanding signed by the EU”. Meeting the opposition, however, is equivalent to restore centrality and political weight to Ennahda, the Muslim Brotherhood party that was the standard-bearer in 2011 of the Arab Spring that dragged the country into economic disaster.

Subscribe to the newsletter

