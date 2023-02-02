NGOs, the Council of Europe is asking for the decree on their code of conduct to be withdrawn or revised

In a letter addressed to the Italian Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosimade public today, the human rights commissioner of the European Council Dunja Mijatović Mijatović calls on the government to consider the withdraw or the revision of the decree on NGO Code of Conduct.

In the opinion of the Commissioner, the provisions of the decree could hinder the search and rescue operations of NGOs and, therefore, be in conflict with Italy’s obligations under human rights and international law.

The commissioner also notes that NGO ships have been assigned distant safe places to disembark people rescued at sea, the ports of Central and Northern Italy.

“The decree and the practice of assigning distant ports for the disembarkation of people rescued at sea risk depriving people in need of life-saving assistance from NGOs on the deadliest migratory route in the Mediterranean”, writes the Commissioner.

