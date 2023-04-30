Agreement between Tunisia and the EU on migrants, the fight against human trafficking and the promotion of legal migration. This was announced by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, on a visit to Tunis. An operational partnership to support the protection of Tunisia’s sea borders and southern borders, strengthen police and judicial cooperation, enhance operational cooperation with relevant EU agencies, such as Eurojust and Europol, and raise awareness of the dangers of irregular migration, with EU-funded information campaigns to be launched in May and June.