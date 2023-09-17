A 10-point action plan to support Italy dealing with the migrant emergency. It is the one presented today in Lampedusa by the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who met the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the island.

The first point provides support from the European Commission, the European Asylum Agency and Frontex, to manage the large number of landings, including with help in registering arrivals and identifications.

The second point provides for an increase in support for the transfer of migrants out of Lampedusa, urging other European countries to contribute.

The third point instead it concerns Frontex’s support to encourage and facilitate the speedy return of migrants to their countries of origin, where they do not qualify for asylum.

The fourth point explains the intention to strengthen the effort against traffickers, together with the countries of origin and transit and to use “the hard fist” against this brutal business. To this end, the laws against traffickers must also improve.

We must then, and it is the point 5 of the European Plan, strengthen air and sea surveillance and explore options to expand existing naval missions or work on establishing new ones, in the Mediterranean.

The sixth point underlines the need to take action against traffickers’ logistics. The EU therefore intends to work with the Italian authorities for the removal and destruction of boats and dinghies.

The seventh point provides that the European Asylum Agency provides support to Italy for a rapid response to asylum requests and to repatriate those who present unfounded requests.

L’eighth plans to open humanitarian corridors and legal arrival routes to offer migrants real alternatives and break the cycle of narrative.

The ninth point of the Plan provides for the involvement of the UNHCR for the protection of migrants on their journeys and to be able to increase assisted voluntary repatriations.

In the endthe EU is committed to working with Tunisia to implement the Memorandum of Understanding and to accelerate the conclusion of new projects and the disbursement of new funds directed to Tunisia.