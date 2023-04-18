According to data from the International Organization for Migration, “over 400 migrants died in the first quarter of 2023. We haven’t seen such a lethal quarter in the past six years“. Says Jessika Roswall, Swedish Minister of European Affairs, opening the debate on migration in the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The minister says she is “sordened” by the loss of so many lives and believes there is one “unsustainable and unacceptable situation”. The Swedish presidency, he concludes, “will play its role in honoring the agreement that has been reached between the Parliament and the presidency of the Council for reform” the legislation on migration and asylum “before the next elections next year to the European Parliament”, he concludes.