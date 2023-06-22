Hungary has violated the EU directive on international protection by making it more difficult to seek asylum on its territory. This was established by the Court of Justice of the EU, in a ruling in which it declared that Budapest, by making the possibility of submitting an application for international protection subject in 2020, for some third-country nationals or stateless persons who find themselves in its territory or at its borders , the prior deposit of a declaration of intent in a Hungarian embassy located in a third country and the issue of a travel document allowing them to enter Hungarian territory, has failed to fulfill its obligations under the directive.

In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Hungary enacted a law requiring certain third-country nationals or stateless persons, who are on its territory or who present themselves at its borders and wish to benefit from international protection, to follow a preliminary procedure. That is, they must first go to the Hungarian embassy in Belgrade (Serbia) or in Kiev (Ukraine), to deposit in person a declaration of intent relating to the presentation of an application for international protection.

After examining the declaration, the Hungarian authorities may decide to issue them with a travel document which allows them to enter Hungary to apply for international protection. According to the European Commission, Hungary in doing so has failed to fulfill its obligations under EU law. She then appealed for non-compliance to the Court of Justice, which today proved her right.