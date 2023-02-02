Letter to the Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi, from the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović

In a letter to the Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Piantedosi il Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović, calls on the government to consider withdrawing or revising the decree law 1/2023. The news was announced by the Council of Europe, an internal organization based in Strasbourg and bringing together 46 countries. The provisions of the decree, according to Mijatovic, could hinder the search and rescue operations of NGOs and, therefore, be in conflict with Italy’s obligations under human rights and international law.

The Commissioner also points out that, in practice, NGO ships have been assigned distant safe places to disembark people rescued at sea, such as the ports of central and northern Italy. “The decree and the practice of assigning distant ports for the disembarkation of people rescued at sea risk depriving people in need of life-saving assistance from NGOs on the deadliest migratory route in the Mediterranean”, writes the commissioner. Furthermore, the Commissioner reiterates his call on the Italian authorities to suspend cooperation with the Libyan government on interceptions at sea.