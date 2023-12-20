The European Union has reached an agreement on the Pact on asylum and migration with new rules and regulations on the topic. The green light from MEPs and EU governments came during the trilogue, the interinstitutional negotiation that gives the final shape to the legislative texts, Parliament communicates.

Parliament and Council negotiators have agreed on the final form of five separate EU regulations, which set out how to share the management of asylum and migration flows between member states and what to do if a sudden migration crisis erupts.

The five EU laws on which agreement was reached touch on all phases of asylum and migration management: from the screening of irregular migrants upon their arrival in the EU, to the collection of biometric data, to the procedures for submitting and managing asylum applications, rules on determining which Member State is responsible for managing an asylum application, cooperation and solidarity between Member States and how to manage crisis situations, including cases of exploitation of migrants.

“December 20, 2023 will go down in history. The day the EU reached a historic agreement on a new set of rules to manage migration and asylum. Europe has defied the odds once again. I am very proud that with the Pact on Migration and Asylum I have produced and provided solutions”, commented the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.