Spanish authorities are looking for a person who used a paraglider to cross the border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla, thus entering Europe. In footage obtained by the El Faro newspaper, a person is seen landing near the fence and then running away. Of the more than 29,000 people who entered Spain this year without authorization, 1,300 did so via the Spanish enclave in Morocco. This was announced by the Interior Ministry of Madrid.