Migrants, Elly Schlein attacks: “The Meloni government has created the crime of solidarity”

“The decree of the Meloni government constitutes the crime of solidarity”. This is the accusation launched by Elly Schlein after the fine and administrative detention against the ship of the Sea-Eye 4 ship in Salerno

The fault of the NGO, the secretary of the Democratic Party wrote on Facebook, is only that of “having saved more human lives than those ‘authorised'”.

“This is what happened to Open Arms for having rescued some boats in difficulty while sailing towards the port of disembarkation assigned to Carrara (the furthest away possible due to cruelty), for a previous rescue. This is also happening to the Sea-Eye ship in Salerno, fined and detained for twenty days”, he continued. “Tell us: were those people in danger perhaps abandoned at sea? The paradox is that more and more often it is the Italian Coast Guard that requests their support intervention: in a previous mission Open Arms found itself carrying out 7 rescue operations in the same day, in the last month they rescued 734 people and provided assistance to another 540 always under the coordination of the Italian Coast Guard. But today that ship, to which the Italian authorities themselves have asked for support for the rescues, is stopped for twenty days as a result of the decree approved by the Meloni government”.

“I refuse to call it the Cutro decree, more respect is needed for those dead”, Schlein stressed. “It is a decree that wants to make it more difficult to save lives and violates international law of the sea. Support is asked for NGOs, it even happened when the Coast Guard patrol boats ran out of fuel, but upon their arrival they are sanctioned and criminalized, stopping them for 20 days. War is waged against the NGOs which are only making up for the serious absence of an EU institutional search and rescue mission in the Mediterranean, a European Mare Nostrum. And in Europe the government is silent. I don’t think there is anything else to add in the face of a government that considers it a sin to save lives and not a moral duty. Maybe just one word: inhumane. Solidarity is not a crime ”, he concluded.