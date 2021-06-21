The Prime Minister Mario Draghi he went to Berlin today, Monday 21 June, for the summit with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Italo-German summit took place in view of the EU summit on 24 and 25 June and was centered on the migration issue. Here are the main points touched upon in the press conference:

Migrants theme

On the immigration dossier, Merkel announced that “we must open a perspective on the future, the Turkey has every right to be supported. We cannot go on without cooperation with Turkey ”. And the head of the Italian government agreed: answering a question, Draghi replied with a “Yes” to the renewal of the agreement with Ankara on cooperation on the immigration dossier.

The commitment “is to help each other”, says Prime Minister Draghi. “We have nearby views on the external dimension of the theme,” he explains. “It is not the first time that Mario Draghi is in Berlin but it is the first time that he is here as premier and I welcome him,” said Angela Merkel.

Covid issue

Merkel and Draghi look to the future of Europe and the vaccination campaign against Covid: “We are both cautious on the situation of Covid, happy that there is a substantial improvement but it is a fragile progress. The vaccine quota is growing but it cannot yet be said that we are approaching herd immunity ”also because we are“ exposed to the new variants ”, said the German Chancellor.

Italy-Germany relations

“The relationship between Italy and Germany is deep, lasting and solid. They are two countries founded on Europeanism and Atlanticism. The positions towards the USA, Russia, China and North Africa are very close, ”said Draghi at a press conference. “The government is committed to reforms, we used to say structural, I would say system, which make Italy more equitable and sustainable. This is the commitment of this government and the commitment will continue. To have a stronger Europe it is necessary to have a stronger Italy ”.

Europeans unknown

Then, in closing, we also talk about European football. “I intend to make sure that the final is not held in a country where infections are growing rapidly”, explains the President of the Draghi Council, when asked by a journalist on the possibility of transferring the final of the European football championships from London to Rome. the increase in Covid infections in the United Kingdom.

