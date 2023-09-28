In fact, not all of the Fratelli d’Italia electorate seems to appreciate this new government approach





The question “migrants”, now firmly on the agenda of Italian public opinion, is generating quite a few shocks within the government majority.

If on the one hand the President’s pro-European line Melons contributes significantly to the construction of the image of the Premier of broader and international caliber, on the domestic front it does not seem to have the same beneficial effect.

Not all of the electorate Brothers of Italy in fact he seems to appreciate this new government approach.

And so, within the same pool of votes, especially the so-called “floaters” (i.e. those voters who declare themselves centre-right but who do not have an established reference party) tend in recent weeks to veer towards the party led from Matteo Salvini.

There League in fact it seems to be the party that is gathering more than any other, interpreting in the best and most effective way, the sentiment of that segment of the most intransigent voters.

In reverse Forza Italiato maintain its pro-European soul and committed to rebuilding an internal structure of the party that is still being defined, not only fails to grasp this occasional osmotic transfer of votes but also struggles to maintain its market share hounded by Renzian ghosts and its neo-centrist sirens

