Added to the figures of disappeared in Mexico are migrants whose trail was lost during transit. Every year and since 2007, the mothers of foreigners who disappeared travel in a caravan to ask for answers about the whereabouts of their children. The Jesuit Migrant Service, which follows the situation of missing persons, details that 75% of the disappeared migrants were held incommunicado in immigration stations. We spoke with a representative of the foundation.

#Migrants #Disappeared #country #mothers #search #children #Mexico