Since the end of February, the world’s gaze has turned to Ukraine and the millions of war refugees. An exodus that needs attention, but that is not different from that of citizens who flee from other countries due to armed conflicts and who, however, have had a welcome that is far from that of Ukrainian refugees.

Habib is Afghan and has been living in Turkey for a few years. When he gets lucky, he lands a day’s work for which he will receive nine dollars. He has to accept it because in Turkey he cannot choose.

He is one of the more than four million refugees who, according to the UN, live in Turkey, where the economic crisis affects everyone, but especially foreigners.

“In the labor market, refugees work in more precarious situations. There is a clear over-exploitation, a form of hyper-precariousness and vulnerability. They earn much lower wages and the unemployment rate among them is very high,” explains academic Canan Sahin.

These jobs are the only thing they can get to help their relatives who are waiting for their support.

In contrast, in France, the situation is expected to be different for Ukrainians who fled the war. In the country, organizations work for their integration, which includes a job with decent wages.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the European Union has focused its efforts on helping those who fled the conflict. But one step away from Europe, there are other conflicts and unattended refugees.

+ And the migration data of the week: 115,000 migrants were intercepted in Mexico from January to April 2022. 15% were children.