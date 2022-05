According to investigations, the accident happened due to a mechanical failure. | Photo: Reproduction Twitter

At least four migrants were killed and another 16 were left in an accident on Saturday night (21) in the southeastern state of Chiapas. The State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the victims were from Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Ecuador.

José Leopoldo Hernández, justice of the peace of San Juan Chamula, told Efe that “there are 15 to 20 wounded, some with skull and leg fractures.” Authorities do not yet have information on the victims’ health status.

According to investigations, the accident happened due to a mechanical failure, when the truck where the immigrants were going down the mountain lost its brakes and collided with another parked truck. Due to the impact, some of the passengers were thrown from the vehicle and fell to the sidewalk.

Authorities estimated that a total of 30 people were traveling in the truck. This route is identified by the authorities as a passage for those who transport immigrants daily.