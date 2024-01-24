Governments receiving protection applicants such as the US and the United Kingdom seek to alleviate pressure on their borders by collaborating with third countries: Mexico reinforces measures from 2023 to contain arrivals to the north, while the United Kingdom plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, unleashing security concerns and international opposition. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defends the plan even against possible action by international courts.

#Migrants #Detour #country #security #guarantees #asylum #seekers