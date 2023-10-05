Migrants, Gasparri ad Affaritaliani.it: “The Judiciary continues to play politics”

“The government is achieving great results on the immigration front, like yesterday’s success in Europe with NGOs. But evidently in Italy someone continues to go beyond their duties.” With these words the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro (Brothers of Italy) comments with Affaritaliani.it the decision of Court of Florence not to repatriate an asylum seeker for having considered Tunisia an unsafe country. “It is not up to a judge to decide whether Tunisia is a safe country or not. That judge in Florence exceeded his prerogatives.”

Do you see a plan by part of the judiciary against the centre-right government, given that this is the second case after Catania? “I don’t believe in drawings,” explains Delmastro. “There are individuals who are influenced by ideological prejudices.” Against the Meloni government? “Well, first I want to read the ordinance, but if it were true that a judge decides whether a country is safe or not, it means that he goes beyond his duties.” Will the government carry out justice reform including the separation of careers? “We will do it, of course. It is in the program and it is an objective of the legislature, but the reform ignores these events”, concludes Undersecretary Delmastro.

“It seems clear to me that the judiciary continues to play a political role. It is not up to the magistrates to classify safe countries.” With these words the vice president of the Senate Maurizio Gasparri (Forza Italia) comments with Affaritaliani.it the decision of the Court of Florence not to repatriate an asylum seeker, as “Tunisia is not safe and is a country undergoing a serious democratic crisis”, thus disapplying the decree approved by the government.

“All this does not surprise me – underlines Gasparri – especially after the applause of the Democratic Area, the left-wing current of the Judiciary, for Elly Schlein. In Italy sectors of the Judiciary continue to play a political role which is not adequate to the institutional role they hold”, concludes the vice president of the Forza Italia Senate.

