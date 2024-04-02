





06:33 Migrants © France 24

More than ten years ago, two tragic shipwrecks in the Mediterranean near the Italian coast shocked the world, prompting the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to document the tragedies of those fleeing conflict, persecution or poverty. Despite government commitments to save lives and combat human trafficking, a recent report from the UN migration agency's Missing Migrants Project reveals that, a decade later, the danger is greater for those on the move, and deaths in Migratory routes have increased significantly since then.