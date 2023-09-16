Migrants, new drama in the hell of Lampedusa

New drama of immigration. A newborn baby probably died due to hardship during one of the dramatic crossings in the Mediterranean. The little body was taken to Lampedusa where he arrived on a Coast Guard patrol boat that rescued a group of migrants off the island.

READ ALSO: Meloni, turning point on migrants to keep the League at bay: “Blockades and detentions”

In recent days, another little victim, five months old, fell into the water and died during the rescue operations. The child, according to what has been reconstructed, born during the crossing, died after a few minutes and this morning the body was disembarked at the Favaloro pier.

Mother was traveling with about forty others migrants rescued in the night. The little boy, in a white coffin, was transported to the cemetery in the Imbriacola district and his mother was taken by ambulance to the health clinic.

Subscribe to the newsletter

