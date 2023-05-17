“When you make hasty promises, when you’re on the far right, you realize that reality is harsher”

The French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, after his controversial statements on 4 May on the management of migrants by the Italian government, is once again criticizing the premier Giorgia Meloni.

“When one makes hasty promises, when one is an exponent of the far right – Meloni is not exactly a leftist progressive – one realizes that reality is harsher,” the interior minister told France Inter. “My attack is not against the Italians, but against the political personalities”, continued Darmanin, according to whom “we have the right to say that Le Pen, Meloni, do not have the right model”.

The minister had already opened a crisis between France and Italy two weeks ago, stating that Meloni “is not able to solve the migratory problems”. Following those statements, the head of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajani, had canceled his visit to Paris.