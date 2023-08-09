More and more Venezuelans opt for this path to leave their country, plunged into a deep economic, political and social crisis. Situation that translates into food and medicine shortages, triple-digit inflation, unemployment and a prolonged recession. Citizens pay to travel to Curaçao in small boats that are not suitable for the 60-kilometre trip between the Venezuelan coast and the Dutch island. But the journey can be tragic: at least 150 migrants have gone missing en route to Curaçao and neighboring islands.

#Migrants #Curaçao #testimonies #tragic #fate #Venezuelan #migrants