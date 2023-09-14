“Yesterday 121 small boats and 6,000 migrants arrived, the Tunisian government has clearly declared war on Italy”





“Not by chance.” With these words the deputy secretary of the League Andrea Crippa answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if the strategy adopted so far by the Prime Minister Giorgia Melonior the path of diplomacy with trips to Tunisia together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, worked to stop illegal immigration.

Returning to the vice prime minister’s words to the foreign press yesterday Matteo Salviniwho spoke about the war on Italy and the direction behind the landings, Crippa states: “We need to go back to doing what Salvini did when he was Minister of the Interior. He has shown that problems can be solved with more rigid attitudes. I’m not just talking about the restoration of the Salvini Decrees of 2018 but also about an attitude that must be more decisive.”

Was the prime minister too soft? “Meloni tried, rightly, through diplomatic means to resolve the problem. But Europe is not helping us at all, in fact the other countries are closing their borders and we have to host all the illegal immigrants. The diplomatic route led to nothing. Yesterday 121 small boats and 6,000 migrants arrived and the Tunisian government has clearly declared war on Italy. It is not possible that a country like Italy is under blackmail from North African states, like Tunisia. And all with Europe not intervening and closing its borders. The diplomatic route didn’t work, now we need to be more decisive and incisive”, concludes Crippa.

