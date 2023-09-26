Detention centers for repatriation, the government excludes the Regions

The Government of the Republic, with the recent decree/law of 19 September 2023, n. 124, published on the same date in the Official Journal and, therefore, having the force of law as provided for in the art. 21, paragraph 2, the possibility of establishing new ones in the national territory Repatriation detention centers (the so-called CPR).

A decree from the President of the Council of Ministers is necessary on the proposal of the Minister of the Interior and Defense in agreement with the Minister of Economy and Finance: the formally administrative but essentially regulatory act must enhance, first of all, existing real estate. From reading the text, the total absence of both the ordinary and special Regions emerges, to which the decree/law no. 124/2023 precludes any possibility of intervention, even of a consultative nature, in the identification of the areas intended for the construction of the new repatriation centres.

In this way, the Executive makes a decision “from above”, with inevitable repercussions on the territories, without even hearing the point of view of the Presidents of the Regional Councils at the State/Regions/Autonomous Provinces Conference of Trento and Bolzano/Bozen .

It is true, on the one hand, that the reform of Title V of the Constitution which took place in 2001 is “incomplete” from the point of view of inter-institutional coordination, but it is also true, on the other hand, that from a methodological principle loyal collaboration has become a substantial principle” immanent” to the system of relations and relationships between State And Regions and that the Constitutional Court has become a true “parameter of constitutionality” (see sentence no. 217/2020 of the Constitutional Court). Up to this point the legal problem is Italian but the migration issue must be resolved at a European level considering that Italian territory is also an external border of European Union.

It is worth remembering that article 67 paragraph 2 of EU Treaty requires the European institutions themselves to develop a “common policy on asylum, immigration and external border control” which is “based on solidarity between member states and fair towards citizens of third countries”: a mere statement of principle, as many others with which this European Union is dotted, compared to the scenes that we have all seen at the Austrian and French borders. “No one is called to choose between being in Europe or in the Mediterranean, since the whole of Europe is in the Mediterranean” (Aldo Moro).

