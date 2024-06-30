Migrants, cooperative investigation: Soumahoro’s wife and mother-in-law are released

The Latina court revoked house arrest for Liliane Murekatete, wife of MP Aboubakar Soumahoro, and Marie Therese Mukamatsindo, mother-in-law of the parliamentarian. Brother-in-law Michel Rukundo’s residence obligation revoked. The decision of the judges, who accepted the request of the lawyers Lorenzo Borrè, who defends Murekatete, and Francesca Roccato, was taken in light of the lack of precautionary requirements.

The panel that released Soumahoro’s wife is the same as the Latina court before which the trial of the cooperatives involved in the management of asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors is underway. The charges contested for various reasons and depending on the positions are fraud in public supplies, fraudulent bankruptcy of assets (due to distraction) and self-laundering.