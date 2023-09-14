“Two guys from Guinea told us that the situation inside the hotpost is shocking”





Tension is growing at the hotspot Lampedusa after the record landings of migrants, over 7 thousand in the last 48 hours. During the connection to “Morning News” the cameras showed live the chaos on the island with dozens of migrants climbing the wall that delimits the structure. Amid the shouts of the crowd and the police deployed to maintain order, some migrants helped their companions up in an attempt to escape from the center hosting them. From inside the security gate, dozens of other migrants protest with shouts or in silence.

WATCH THE VIDEO

“Two boys from Guinea told us the situation inside of the hotpost it’s shocking”, says correspondent Rossella Ivone as the migrants’ attempt to escape continued behind them: “For four days they haven’t been able to eat, there are so many children and for this reason they say they are exasperated. After months of travel they just want to escape and go abroad”. The cameras of the Canale 5 program then filmed the escape of the migrants, mostly men and very young people, who shortly before had managed to climb over the wall of the hotspot.

