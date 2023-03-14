“We have no idea what’s going on with the migrant crisis, but it doesn’t concern us.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner’s Russian mercenaries, on his Telegram channel thus replies to the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, who today raised the alarm on the fact that “the exponential increase in the migratory phenomenon that starts from the African coasts is also, not indifferently, part of a clear hybrid war strategy that the Wagner division, mercenaries in the pay of Russia, is implementing, using its relevant weight in some African countries”. In his message, Wagner’s boss then insults Crosetto, urging him to take care of his country.