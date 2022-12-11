Reception centers full, in Trieste hundreds of refugees on the street

Complex situation to say the least a Trieste, which is paying the consequences of the blockade of the eastern border. The Republic says: “Dozens of compatriots, but also Afghans, Syrians and Turks, for weeks they slept in these ravines. Or in the open air, in piazza Libertà. It’s a two-minute walk from the Habsburg bank and insurance buildings. And from the glittering piazza Unità, with the Christmas trees and the nativity scene. Because in Trieste, the “Lampedusa of the North East”, the last stop on the Balkan route, there is no more room for asylum seekers. The city reception facilities are full and people are forced to stay outdoors”.

As Republic explains, “the situation has been dragging on since July, when the flow of refugees from the border with Slovenia resumed at the rate of 70-80 a day. During the summer, the transfers of migrants to other reception centers in the country slowed down sharply, given the increase in arrivals in the South which saturated the structures of many regions”. To be recorded, again in Repubblica, the declarations of Mayor Dipiazza: “Where we hosted them, they destroyed everything: I will no longer do anything for them”.

Migrants: Ciriani, ‘an answer must be given on the eastern borders, we are talking about it with Piantedosi’

On the eastern borders “that of readmissions is a rule that already existed, We are discussing it with Minister Piantedosi, I hope the Minister will can also come to Trieste as soon as possible by speaking directly with the mayor and the other authorities, but surely an answer must be given”. So the minister for relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani on the sidelines of the Civil Protection theme of the flows of migrants from the eastern borders.

“What I called the Lampedusa of the north when I was in opposition – he adds – is a problem that cannot be underestimated, it cannot be said that both pass and go elsewhere because we have seen that in reality they do not go elsewhere”.

“The problem is starting to be difficult to support for the cities, for Gorizia, for Trieste and Monfalcone and the entire border area, therefore a solution must be given, and even having remission is one of the solutions we are thinking about” .

