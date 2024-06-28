Albania, first migrants in the centers on August 1st. Mantovano: “Ready to leave”

“The Undersecretary of State for the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, concluded the visit to the Albanian sites of Shengjin and Gjader, where the works to create the two initial reception and detention centers for the purposes of expulsion continue and are at an advanced stage of illegal migrants, the result of the memorandum of understanding signed by Italy and Albania on 6 November 2023”. This was announced by Palazzo Chigi, specifying that Mantovano was accompanied by the Italian ambassador to Tirana, Fabrizio Bucci. “The visit – continues Palazzo Chigi – made it possible to confirm full compliance with the times foreseen and announced in the previous Albanian mission of 5 June by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and, therefore, operations for next 1 August”.

“We were able to verify full compliance with the timetable and the validity of this innovative model for managing illegal migratory flows, which is arousing broad consensus at European level: 15 of the 27 member states of the Union are in fact asking us to share the project, to which they are also looking carefully at other European nations, primarily Germany.” Thus the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council, Alfredo Mantovano, after visiting the first reception center for migrants in Shenjin and the detention center in Gjader, in Albania, addressing the personnel of the Military Engineers of the Air Force and the State Police, engaged in the creation of the two centers.