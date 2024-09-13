Brothers of Italy has presented an amendment to the security decree that “prohibits the possibility of having a SIM card” for cell phones “without having a clear identification of the person using it or in the absence of a regular residence permit“. The amendment bears the signatures of Giovanni Donzelli and Francesco Michelotti and, Donzelli explains, “was born from a discussion with some investigators from the mobile squads, who reported a difficulty in conducting investigations, through wiretaps, on SIM cards with untraceable or fake de facto owners“.

According to the Fdi organization manager “there is a real market of phantom SIM cards used by criminal groups. The aim of the text – he underlines – is to make possible the identification of any perpetrators of intercepted crimes”.