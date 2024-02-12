Through its official website, The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) establishes that Migrants can automatically receive a work permit extension, after submitting the application. In order for it to be carried out, the applicant must meet some of the categories that are eligible for this.

Featured on the official Uscis website as “Automatic Extension of the Employment Authorization Document (EAD)for its acronym in English), The resource allows some particular cases to obtain an extension for 180 days after submitting the corresponding form. This would give the benefited immigrants the possibility of working legally in the North American territory for at least six more months.

Those who are eligible could receive the automatic extension after having requested renewal using Form I-765, application for employment authorization. The qualifying categories are the following:

Asylum or asylum application in process. Refugee. N-8 or N-9. Citizen of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, or Palau. Grant of Postponement of Deportation or Removal. Granting of Temporary Protected Status or TPS application in progress. Spouse of an E nonimmigrant principal with an unexpired I-94 showing E-1 nonimmigrant status. Spouse of a primary L-1 nonimmigrant with an unexpired I-94 showing L-2 nonimmigrant status. Adjustment of Status under Section 245 of the Pending Act. Suspension of Deportation Applications, Cancellation of Removal Applicants or Cancellation Applicants Under NACARA. Registry Creation Legalization under Section 210, 245A or LIFE Spouses of some primary H-1B nonimmigrants with an unexpired I-94 showing H-4 nonimmigrant status. VAWA self-petitioners.

The automatic extension period for employment authorization in the United States

From the end of October 2023, Uscis returned to the 180-day period for the extension of the work permit within the United States territory. This means a return to the original time extension, after periods of up to 540 days were temporarily granted for a time. It should be noted that the change was not retroactive, so those who have received an extension greater than 180 days will have the established deadline respected.