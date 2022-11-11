Migrants, Cacciari: “Who signed the agreements with Libya? Meloni and Salvini? Come on, let’s not joke”



Who is right between France and Italy on the migrant quarrel? “Neither. In Europe, no one does anything to truly address and resolve the issue, they only play the blame. be the countries geographically on the border to suffer all the dramatic consequences of migration and also the greatest costs. This is intolerable. They are all selfish and all try to shift the responsibility onto others “. It is the judgment of Massimo Cacciariphilosopher and former mayor of Venice, interviewed by Affaritaliani.iton the migrant case and on the Paris-Rome diplomatic clash.

On the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosicompared by some to the Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, Cacciari states: “It is not like that. We will no longer see Salvini’s dramas and in fact in the end reasonableness prevailed in Catania. It is no longer time to be sovereign, nationalist, anti-immigrant “.

Cacciari also has some for the Democratic Party, which, with Debora Serracchiani, sided totally alongside France. “They are only political exploitation to attack the Meloni government. The most balanced position in this phase is that expressed by Giuseppe Conte, which I must say is similar to mine. Europe on immigration, as on many other issues, does not work. And the Democratic Party, as an opposition, attacks the government. But they also know that it is not the government’s fault, even if in this case it has made a pathetic gesture of leaving people, including women and children, day after day, at sea. What do those of the Democratic Party have to say about immigration? Who signed the obscene treaties with the Libyan Guard which is under indictment and trial at the United Nations Court of Human Rights? Melons and Salvini? Come on, let’s not joke. Unheard of to leave people at sea without letting them disembark, but who made the agreements with the bandits? “, Concludes Cacciari.

THE ITALY-LIBYA AGREEMENT / The 2017 Italy-Libya memorandum, officially “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of development, the fight against illegal immigration, human trafficking, smuggling and the strengthening of border security between the State of Libya and the Italian Republic “, is a memorandum of understanding between Italy and Libya signed on February 2, 2017.

It was signed by the President of the Italian Council of Ministers Paolo Gentiloni and by the Prime Minister of the Libyan National Reconciliation Government Fayez al-Sarraj. As for Italy, the negotiations that led to the drafting of the memorandum were carried out and promoted by the then Minister of the Interior, Marco Minniti.

