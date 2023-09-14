Other than Oppenheimer’s atomic bomb

Matteo is right Salvini: underlying the exponential increase in landings in Italy there is a well-determined direction to put our country in difficulty both from an institutional and political point of view.

Otherwise it cannot be explained how – despite the geopolitical measures taken – the situation is constantly worsening. Other than Oppenheimer’s atomic bomb, the human bomb on Lampedusa it counts not megatons but 7 kilomen of human beings thrown at Italy with a very specific purpose. The reception center can only accommodate 800 in emergencies, seven thousand have arrived here in just two days and the number continues to increase.

This is how Matteo Salvini expresses himself in this regard: «When 120 vehicles arrive to disembark migrants it is not a spontaneous episode, but an act of war. We must react with every means, without exception. For Italian society this is the collapse, it’s not just a Lampedusa problem. I am convinced that there is a direction behind this exodus. We will talk about it calmly within the government.”

Desperate people without work and almost all illegal, a good part of which will run away and we will find them begging or committing crimes in our cities, as if we didn’t already have enough internal problems. Lampedusa is the epicenter of the human explosion. Sea boats and dinghies arrive incessantly but the problem is in the so-called “law of the sea” profoundly high because it was made when the phenomenon didn’t exist.

The “law of the sea” – a universal principle that dates back millennia – says that a man at sea must always be saved. Right. Right back to the times of the ancient Greeks and Romans, perhaps until a few decades ago but now it has turned out to be just a trap to inject human flesh into Western countries that cannot refuse help. But behind it lies a profound hypocrisy and that is the human traffickers, the slave traders of the Mediterranean, very often agree with the NGOs, as was revealed by the interceptions.

