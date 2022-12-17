A child died off the coast of the Greek island of Lesbos after the migrant boat he was on ran into the rocks due to a strong wind. According to the reconstruction of the Greek Coast Guard, the boat with 35 migrants on board was forcefully pushed onto the rocks: the only confirmed victim turns out to be the child, whose death was confirmed by the island hospital. Relief efforts began when some migrants who had escaped to safety alerted the authorities.
#Migrants #boat #rocks #Lesbos #child #dies
Leave a Reply