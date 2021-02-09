With nine executive orders signed in just two weeks of government, Joe Biden demonstrates the weight of the immigration issue on his agenda. Under the idea of ​​undoing the “bad policies” of the past administration, Biden has proposed to reunite separated families, review the processing of asylum applications, stop the construction of the border wall and verify the functioning of the immigration system, among others. . Although the Government is moving towards reform in the matter, the message is that it is not yet the time to emigrate to the United States.

The Joe Biden Administration is moving step by step in its goal of achieving immigration reform, after four years of regressive policies by the Trump administration.

Initially, it is about correcting what has been done and paving the way for a comprehensive immigration reform that is beneficial and convinces Congress, so the White House clarifies that not all the measures are of immediate effect and it will take time for their implementation. Thus he emphasizes that this is not the time to embark on the journey to the American Union.

And it is that critics of President Biden fear that the measures taken may cause a “pull effect” among migrants, especially Central Americans. “This is not the time to come to the United States. We need time to implement an immigration process so that people can be treated humanely, ”explained Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

However, the causes of migration do not stop, so thousands decide to start the journey.

Despair grips those who have spent years on the southern border

For those who are already at the border, time plays against them. Hundreds of migrants live in Ciudad Juárez who were forced to wait in Mexico for the response to their refugee requests. Cristy Brizuela is one of them. She has spent two years waiting for the United States to respond to her, while her husband and son remain on the other side of the border. “I call on the United States Government to let me be with my son because he needs me and I need him (…) I only ask to be able to meet my family,” he says.

However, despite the eagerness of migrants for a solution, the United States Government recalls that a new migration system is still in process.

+ And the migration data of the week: 125,000 is the number of refugees the United States will receive each year. The number is the result of a new executive order signed by President Joe Biden and that exceeds eight times the figure established by the previous government. This is the highest number of admissions in the last decade.